INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper was injured after a squad car was rear ended on I-65 in Indianapolis on Wednesday morning.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said the trooper’s squad car was stopped to protect a crash scene on the road ahead.

While the trooper was in the car, another vehicle rear-ended him. The driver of that car was transported to a local hospital.

ISP is investigating the events leading up to the crash.