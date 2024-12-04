Indiana State Police warn against putting Christmas lights on your car

LOWELL — Indiana State Police is warning people against putting Christmas lights on their cars this holiday season.

In a social media post, ISP Lowell district said they are seeing more cars decorating in bright and colorful Christmas lights.

Although they may look festive, ISP said this is illegal.

"According to Indiana Code 9-21-7-10, using colored lights anywhere outside the front and back of a non-emergency vehicle is illegal. We didn’t write the law, but it is on the books," the post read.

The post used a picture from Bolingbrook Police Department showing a vehicle with lights draped on their car and one with lights creating a Christmas tree design.

ISP

Indiana Code 9-21-7-10 bans any lights other than white or amber to be visible in front of the center of the vehicle.