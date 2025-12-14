Indiana State trooper struck, injured by alleged drunk driver on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana State Trooper is recovering after his patrol car was rear-ended by an alleged drunk driver early Saturday morning while responding to a crash on I-465.

According to Indiana State Policce, Trooper Keith Martin was struck around 4:07 a.m. while investigating a jackknifed semi-truck on eastbound I-465 near Allisonville Road. Martin had positioned his patrol car with emergency lights activated to block traffic when a pickup truck slammed into the rear of his vehicle.

The trooper sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Indiana State Police

Off-duty Fortville Police Officer Lee Carnish was also at the scene assisting with traffic control when the crash occurred. His police vehicle was damaged in the collision, but Carnish was not injured. Officer Carnish had stopped to help after coming upon the jackknifed semi while off duty.

The pickup truck driver, a 21-year-old of Indianapolis, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police

This marks the third time in Trooper Martin's four-year career that he has been struck and injured by an impaired driver while on duty.

"Please stop crashing into our first responders," said ISP Indianapolis District Commander Lt. Josh Watson.

The eastbound lanes of I-465 were temporarily closed while crews cleared the scene and investigated the crash.