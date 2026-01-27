Indiana State Trooper uninjured after patrol car hit on I-465 east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper is uninjured after his patrol car was struck on I-465 southbound between I-70 and 16th Street on the east side.

According to ISP, the trooper was outside the vehicle responding to another incident. He was not injured when another vehicle hit his patrol car during the response.

Three left lanes are currently closed in the southbound direction of travel as crews work the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes while the investigation continues.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.