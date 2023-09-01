Indiana student can win $10,000 in CollegeChoice 529 Education Sweepstakes

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National College Savings Month. To celebrate, Governor Holcomb has established $10,000 to go towards the college fund of an eligible Indiana student.

The fund is a part of the College Choice 529 Education Sweepstakes. One individual will be selected to win the $10,000 account deposit.

To enter the Sweepstakes, individuals 18 years of age or older must complete the entry form available at this link by 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2023. The winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries.

“College Savings Month in Indiana is a great time to talk all options college and career after high school,” said Daniel Elliott, Indiana Treasurer of State. “Since 529 plans can be used for technical and trade programs, registered apprenticeships, and 4-year degrees, this sweepstakes will have a significant impact on a Hoosier family.”

The $10,000 deposit can be used at any eligible school or registered apprenticeship program, both in- and out-of-state. Accounts grow tax-deferred and distributions are tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified education expenses like tuition, books, computers, equipment, and fees.

For full contest rules and to enter, visit collegechoicedirect.com/september.

