Indiana Task Force 1 activated for flood rescue in Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS — As of 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Task Force 1 (IN-TF1) was officially activated to deploy as a Type 3 Water Rescue Task Force.

Per IN-TF1 Commander Tom Neal, this activation comes in response to severe flooding conditions in Kentucky, with the team set to assist in rescue efforts in the affected areas.

The mission will consist of 49 personnel, with Keith Rinehart appointed as the Team Leader for this deployment. The team will depart from the Indiana Task Force 1 Headquarters this evening to begin their mission.

Further updates will be provided as the operation unfolds.