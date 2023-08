MAUI — A 70-member team from Indiana Task Force 1 has arrived on the island of Maui, Hawaii, after being activated as a Type 1 Urban Search & Rescue.

Now, we are hearing from the task force about the devastation on the island and the work they will be doing.

WRTV spoke with IFD Chief Jay Settergren, the task force’s leader, this morning.

Watch the video in the player above for updates and more information on IN-TF1.