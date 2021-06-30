Indiana Task Force 1 to deploy to Surfside, Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — 80 people from Indiana Task Force 1 will leave for Surfside, Florida Wednesday night to help with search and rescue efforts following the Champlain Towers Collapse last week.

The team will be taking a full cache of equipment for operations.

So far, the death toll from the collapse is at 16 . 147 people presumed to be in the building at the time of the collapse are still missing.

President Biden is scheduled to travel to Surfside Thursday.

Since the collapse, first responders have been working around the clock in 12-hour shifts as they continue their search and rescue efforts at the site.

