Indiana task force heads to Carolinas for storm response

INDIANAPOLIS — Forty-eight members of Indiana Task Force One are heading to the Carolinas to help with storm response.

The urban search and rescue team left Indianapolis at 6 a.m. Sunday. They're being deployed ahead of a tropical storm moving up the southeast coast.

The team will provide emergency rescue support in areas that could be hit by the storm.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged people to monitor the weather closely and stay alert. And in North Carolina, Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in advance of the system, currently called Tropical Depression Nine.