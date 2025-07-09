Indiana Task Force One activated for Texas flood response

INDIANAPOLIS — In a swift response to the catastrophic flooding in Kerr County, Texas, Indiana Task Force One has been activated and is en route to provide critical assistance.

This dedicated team of 49 members departed from their headquarters Tuesday night as a Type 3 incident team, specializing in search and recovery operations.

Indiana Task Force 1

The flooding has had a devastating impact on the area, with reports indicating that more than 170 individuals are currently unaccounted for, and over 100 lives have tragically been lost.

The task force will work alongside local authorities and other response teams to search for missing persons and support recovery efforts in the region.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.