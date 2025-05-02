IMSA North senior collects nearly $1 million in college scholarship offers

INDIANAPOLIS — Jensy Godinez Santamaria, a graduating senior from Indiana Math and Science Academy North, has been awarded nearly $1 million in scholarship offers from 15 colleges and universities nationwide.

“Jensy is such a strong and dedicated student. She excels in many areas and is one of the kindest students on campus,” said Principal Barbara Garrett.

Godinez began her educational journey at Indiana Math and Science Academy West before transitioning to IMSA North for high school.

Despite being part of a small graduating class of just 38 students, she has distinguished herself academically and in debate, earning full-ride packages and merit-based scholarships totaling approximately $900,000.

She has received offers from Marian University, Indiana University Bloomington, and the University of Evansville, among others.

"This experience has been overwhelming in the best way," Godinez stated. "I'm grateful for every opportunity and excited for what’s next."

She plans to pursue a degree in Business or History but has yet to decide which school to attend this fall.

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 will take place on May 22 at Marian University.