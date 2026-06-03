Indiana teens can now get their driver's license on their 16th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Teen drivers in Indiana will now be able to hit the road a few months earlier, starting July 1.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced Wednesday that the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will start allowing drivers to get their licenses on their 16th birthday.

The previous minimum age requirement was 16 years and 90 days.

The change comes as part of House Enrolled Act 1200, which Braun signed on March 12.

The bill also allows 16-year-olds to obtain a motorcycle endorsement if they meet the requirements.

“Getting a driver’s license is an important milestone for young Hoosiers and their families,” Braun said. “This commonsense change gives families more flexibility while maintaining the strong safety standards and training requirements that help keep Indiana roads safe.”

All other requirements to get a license are the same. Here’s a brief refresher on what young drivers will need to do:

