Indiana teens explore manufacturing careers at Conexus TeenWorks Catapult Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is one of the top manufacturing states in the country, with one out of five Hoosiers working in the manufacturing field, according to Conexus Indiana. This summer, a unique camp is giving teenagers an early glimpse into this industry.

At the Conexus TeenWorks Catapult Camp, students are learning the ropes of manufacturing by assembling LEGO cars on a conveyor belt, aiming to produce as many cars as possible in just four minutes with as few mistakes as possible. Each team has a designated lead to guide their "manufacturers," simulating a real-world manufacturing environment.

“Manufacturing is 25% of the state's employment numbers, and so given the facts that 25% of that 25% is 55 and older, we are facing retirements,” P.J. McGrew, the Senior Vice President of Talent at Conexus Indiana, said.

Conexus Indiana collaborates with manufacturing companies across the state, consistently hearing concerns that not enough young people are entering the field. This workshop aims to equip teens with essential skills while paving the way for future careers.

"We teach them teamwork, communication, about OSHA and safety, that is a big part of it,” Lynn Sinnott, an Advanced Manufacturing with Technology instructor who runs the workshop, said.

Sinnott, who spent decades at General Electric, is now inspiring the next generation. She notes that when she started in the industry, very few women were present.

"Now that’s not the case, which I think is a positive considering the shortage of workers,” she said.

The camp’s goal is to generate excitement and interest in manufacturing careers among students.

“As we work with employers and students, especially high school students, we can get them placed in that initial job, and then they will go on for additional post-secondary education tailored around what their passion is and what the employer's opportunities are for them,” Sinnott said.

This is the second year Conexus has held the TeenWorks workshop. The organization also prepares young adults for manufacturing roles, with approximately 1,500 students having participated in the program to date.

According to Industry Select, a company profiling industrial businesses since 1912, there are more than 7,700 manufacturers in Indiana, employing over 581,000 workers. The top Indiana manufacturing company is Eli Lilly, followed by three automakers that rank in the top 10: Toyota, Subaru, and General Motors.