Indiana to use opioid settlement money to build affordable, supportive housing for those battling addiction

INDIANAPOLIS — Drug treatment facilities serve a purpose; they help people get sober and back on their feet. Often though, people have nowhere to go after their treatment is done.

Now, nonprofits like Volunteers of America will be building permanent supportive housing so people can continue their recovery journey.

"That led me to meet all the wrong people,” Tyler Brady, a VOA client, said. “That led me to want to experiment with all the wrong things."

Brady is talking about when she was homeless. She lived that way for seven years. It started when she got out of prison in 2014.

At that time she wasn’t an addict, but during her time being homeless, her addiction took over.

"I used fentanyl, smoked KD,” Brady said. “Crack cocaine was my drug of choice."

In April 2023, while she was six months pregnant with her daughter, Brady got sober through Volunteers of America. She admits that housing is a challenge for people living with addiction.

"It was a huge factor in my life, being able to obtain housing. I had several felony convictions,” Brady said.

Volunteers of America is one of four non-profits building affordable rental housing with supportive services.

They will get a portion of $10 million from opioid settlement funds received by the state. The money is being paid by opioid manufacturers and distributors to settle lawsuits.

The state is slated to get $980 million over the next 18 years. That money is being split 50/50 between the state and the 648 local government units all across the state.

According to a 2023 study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, roughly 108,035 persons experiencing homelessness in 2023 were also experiencing chronic substance misuse.

That same study found stable housing plays a vital role in recovery, which is why the state is using the money to create more of it.

"Our goal is to do what we can now to save individuals and return them back to society,” Douglas Huntsinger, the Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement for the state, said.

The affordable housing will be located in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, and Brookville.

The facilities are still in the planning phases but the state hopes to see them be ready for move in some time in 2026.

