Indiana trooper injured after being struck on US 41 in Knox County

DECKER, Ind. (WRTV) — A master trooper was injured Tuesday night when a SUV struck him and his patrol vehicle on U.S. 41 in Knox County, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. Tuesday while Master Trooper Brett Pool was standing outside his vehicle. The trooper was taken to a Vincennes hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A news release from state police said Anna Elkins, 33, of Vincennes, was behind the wheel of the SUV near the town of Decker when the collision happened in the southbound lanes of the divided highway. Elkins reported no injuries.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, although the investigation remains ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed but Elkins was cited for unsafe lane movement.

Decker is about a 2-hour, 20-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.