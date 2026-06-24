Indiana tops list for the cheapest gas prices in the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has the cheapest regular gasoline of any state in the country, according to AAA Fuel Prices.

Governor Mike Braun on Wednesday said that thanks to the suspension of the gasoline usage tax and excise tax, Hoosiers have had the cheapest gas in the country for a month.

“Affordability is my top priority. Since I suspended Indiana’s gas taxes, Hoosiers have had the cheapest gas prices in the country. Those savings are a big benefit for families trying to make ends meet at the kitchen table. Making life more affordable for Hoosiers will always be priority one,” Braun said in a release.

According to AAA’s report, Braun’s decision to suspend the gas taxes dropped the average gasoline cost paid by Hoosiers by 61 cents per gallon over the last month. Indiana’s average gas price is 60 cents per gallon less than the national average.