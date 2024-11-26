Indiana University of Indianapolis students create adaptive toys for kids with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the holiday shopping season, but no matter the time of year, finding toys for kids who lack certain motor skills can be difficult.

One class at Indiana University Indianapolis is doing its part to help out.

"What that large switch does is it just allows the child to activate it either with a whole hand or even a light touch,” Tiffany Stead, Occupational Therapist and Adjunct professor at IUI, said.

WRTV

Each student rewired the traditional toy and added a larger 3D-printed button.

Lauren Lenk, a student in Stead's technology and occupational therapy class, took part in the project. Once she finished, she knew she wanted to give the newly adapted toy to a family that was special to her.

She rewired a Ms. Rachel doll.

WRTV

"Knowing her love for Ms. Rachel and being able to go out and buy a Ms. Rachel doll that she wouldn't have had the opportunity to use unless you adapted it,” Lenk said. ”So it's a full circle moment for me. "

Lenk has been babysitting Leah Raker and her sister for about a year.

WRTV

Leah has Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects a child's brain development and motor skills.

Rett syndrome occurs in one in 10,000 female births and is even rarer in boys.

WRTV

Leah’s mom says many toys are hard for her to play with.

"It's really hard because of those repetitive hand movements, they really lose the ability to use their hands at all,” Alicia Raker, Leah's mom, said. “I mean, they can't even usually feed themselves."

WRTV

The 3D printed button allows kids with issues like Leah's to play more easily. That play can also have a purpose.

"It's more than just like pressing a button and making something go,” Stead said. “It can address several different goals the therapist may have for a child."

WRTV

Alicia hopes more toys like the one adapted for her daughter are made available.

"Just to have more of those on the market would be so cool for everybody, it's not just Rett Syndrome specific,” Alicia said. “Lots of kids could benefit from those kinds of buttons on toys."

WRTV

The other adapted toys will be sent to Riley Hospital for Children for young patients with disabilities. The occupational therapist we spoke with says adaptive toys can cost anywhere from $50 to $80.

