Indiana University, Purdue University announce official split of IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University are officially parting ways after a 53-year partnership.

IUPUI will be separated into two schools beginning in 2024.

The Board of Trustees from both schools approved an agreement to formalize the separation on Wednesday.

The agreement states the schools will separate to become Indiana University Indianapolis and Pursue University in Indianapolis.

IUPUI will officially end on June 30, 2024.

Officials say the split will help each school expand their academic and research portfolios. It will also make a positive impact on the state’s economy.

All IUPUI programs will become a part of IU Indianapolis by July 2023, except for the schools of engineering, technology and computer science, which will become part of the Purdue system.

