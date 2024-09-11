Indiana University studying how AI impacts false information online

BLOOMINGTON -- False information can sometimes change peoples' beliefs, now educators at Indiana University are studying those affects.



The way we receive information has changed in the last decade. We spoke with a handful of Gen Z and Millennial’s who say misinformation is something they see online.

“Do you feel like you see a lot of misinformation online?” Asked WRTV’s Meredith Hackler.

"Yes,” Anayah Hollins who is part of the Gen Z generation said. “Especially on X, Facebook TikTok. TikTok especially.“

"More so Facebook,” Maree Mickens a Millennial said. “I mean I am the older bunch of the crowd. So, I am more so on Facebook. TikTok probably mainly."

"I am not on X really anymore because that has gotten kind of crazy but that definitely has like been a huge struggle,” Caitlin Seagraves who is part of Gen Z said. “I think Facebook is struggling as well.”

With the rise of artificial intelligence, experts say certain pieces of information can target people based on their algorithms.

"Given your existing beliefs, you may be much more susceptible to certain types of misinformation or disinformation campaigns,” YY Ahn a Professor of Informatics and Computing at Indiana University said.

Now thanks to a $7.5 million dollar grant from the department of defense, YY Ahn and a team of other educators will get study how misinformation can change people's beliefs. Ultimately, they hope to recommend best practices to help people identify when something is false.

"How can we increase digital literacy for the people so they can be more robust or resilient against these campaigns,” Ahn said.

IU says the results of this 5 year study could potentially equip the government to counter foreign influence on campaigns and radicalization. For more information click here.