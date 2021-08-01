Indiana University trustee Melanie S. Walker dies

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University trustee Melanie S. Walker has died, the school announced Sunday.

Walker served on the Board of Trustees since 2016 and was nominated by then-Indiana governor Mike Pence.

"So many are fighting back tears today with the sad news of Melanie Walker's passing," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said. "Melanie will forever be so many things to many people around the world. Her combination of a zest for life, love for family, friends and Indiana University, and her globally inclusive work ethic are characteristics I hope every young Hoosier can grow up to embody. I will miss learning from her, especially how to attach action to empathy and always with a servant's heart. Janet and I are praying comfort and strength will surround the Walker family as this bright light of life finds a forever home in heaven."

Until her passing, Walker was CEO of the North American group of companies of Tsuchiya, a Nagoya, Japan-based company.

Walker served on several councils and committees during her time as a trustee. She also was a member of the State of Indiana Workforce Innovation Council, president of the board of the Japan-America Society of Indiana, and state of Indiana delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business.

"She was highly regarded as a colleague on the board, and her wise counsel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, her service as chair of the Finance, Audit and Strategic Planning Committee, and her leadership of the yearlong presidential search were greatly valued. She will truly be missed," said Michael J. Mirro, chair of the IU Board of Trustees

A cause of death for Walker was not given.