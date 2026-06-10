Indiana University unveils memorial sculpture of HIV/AIDS activist Ryan White

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — Indiana University on Wednesday unveiled a permanent memorial sculpture honoring HIV and AIDS activist Ryan White at the Indiana Memorial Union in Bloomington.

The bronze statue, titled “Keep Going,” depicts White as a teenager with a backpack and includes a space where visitors can leave notes of encouragement.

White died at the age of 18 in 1990 from AIDS-related pneumonia. He had long expressed a dream of attending Indiana University.

Funding for the memorial was provided in part by IU Dance Marathon and music icon Elton John.

His mother and sister attended Wednesday’s ceremony.

This article was written using a script that was aired on WRTV.