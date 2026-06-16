Indiana unveils miniature golf exhibit for Freedom 250 celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Hoosier state was on display at the Indiana State Fair on Monday.

The fair unveiled an interactive miniature golf course exhibit which will be part of a nationwide celebration by Freedom 250, the public-private partnership that President Donald Trump created to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C.

The miniature course will be displayed in Washington for a few weeks as part of the Great American State Fair, a free, 16-day event starting June 25 on the National Mall from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. The event will highlight exhibits from U.S. states as part of the celebration.

Ray Allison, executive director of the Indiana State Fair, said at Monday’s unveiling, “It means even more because it’s an opportunity to recognize the fair industry. This event is the Great American State Fair, and that name really isn’t lost on us. It has significance; we’re acknowledging an industry that’s older than our nation itself.”

Republican Gov. Mike Braun was there. “We’re going to get involved in as many things as we can going forward, and it starts now.”

Organizers said the interactive five-hole course will highlight some of Indiana’s most recognizable landmarks, industries, and traditions. Allison said, “I doubt any other state will have an exhibit that is anything like this for the two-week run in D.C. This golf course was inspired by the FAA golf course at the state fair, so we’re tying in our state fair to what we’re doing in D.C.”

The exhibit was expected to welcome thousands of visitors during the celebration on the National Mall.

State leaders said it’s an opportunity to showcase Indiana as a place to live, work, visit and do business.

Braun said, “We never have lost that entrepreneurial spirit. It’s what makes our state stand out. I think it’s what makes our 92 counties and communities within then do so. That’s going to be on display at Indiana’s pavilion at the Great American State Fair.”