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Indiana Utility Regulators want to hear from you about energy costs

Turning up the heat
WRTV
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INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers frustrated with rising energy bills will soon have a chance to speak directly to the people responsible for regulating utility companies in Indiana.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) is hosting a series of public listening sessions across the state this spring, focused on energy affordability and potential solutions.

The sessions are part of a broader strategy launched by the Commission. An investigative inquiry in March kicked off the first phase: examining the underlying drivers behind energy affordability by speaking with Indiana's utility companies.

These community listening sessions represent phase two: hearing directly from customers.

Where and When

Sessions run from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time unless otherwise noted:

  • Thursday, March 26 — La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St, La Porte (Central Time)
  • Saturday, March 28 — Syracuse Town Hall, 310 N Huntington St, Syracuse (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, April 1 — Elkhart Co. Fairgrounds – Community Center, 17746-D County Rd 34, Goshen
  • Thursday, April 2 — Columbus City Hall – Cal Brand Meeting Room, 123 Washington St, Columbus
  • Monday, April 6 — New Haven Community Center, 7500 SR 930 E, Fort Wayne
  • Tuesday, April 7 — Old National Events Plaza – Exhibit Hall B, 715 Locust St, Evansville (Central Time)
  • Thursday, April 9 — Noblesville City Hall – Council Chambers, 16 S 10th St, Noblesville
  • Monday, April 13 — Gary Public Library – Roma K. Ivey Community Room, 220 W 5th Ave, Gary (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Central Time)
  • Monday, April 20 — Ivy Tech Conference Center – Ballroom 212, 2820 N Meridian St, Indianapolis
  • Wednesday, April 22 — Terre Haute City Hall – City Courtroom, 17 Harding Ave, Terre Haute

Can't Attend in Person?

Those unable to attend a session in person can still submit comments in writing by emailing IURCListeningSessions@urc.in.gov.