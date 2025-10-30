WESTFIELD — The Indiana Valor of the Women's Football Alliance is getting ready for its second year. On Saturday, the team is hosting tryouts.

On Wednesday, a few players and assistant Coach Ray Donaldson came to Grand Park, their new home, to talk about the excitement of year two.

Indiana Valor hosting tryouts on Saturday

"Now that we've had time to build a rapport with one another and learn how we all work together, I feel very excited to see the product," said Amanda Stranger, a linebacker on the team.

"It’s fun because they’re trying to learn the game. They’re eager to learn the game. They listen to what you say and try to execute it. You can’t ask for more than that," said Assistant Coach Ray Donaldson.

Donaldson is a Colts legend and Super Bowl Champion. He has a few things to share with the team.

"Football is tough man, you gotta be willing to hit, run, whatever it takes to do it to become a winner," said Donaldson.

As their new home field, Grand Park continues to add to the long list of sporting events the facility will host.

"We just hosted the first ever girls high school flag football championship in here. Everyone brings a different fan base, a different energy, so its cool to be a part of that, said Brad Hauter, the vice president of marketing and communications at Grand Park.

For the players, it's a chance to showcase how women's sports continues to grow.

"It's very exciting like I said, from my previous, wanting to at 11, 12 years old play and getting told no. And now at 27 years old, like yeah, we can do this, this is happening, women’s sports is becoming a lot bigger in Indiana," said Jennifer Maldonado, a linebacker on the team.

Tryouts are on Saturday, November 1 at Grand Park. They'll take place at 5 p.m. You can find more information here.