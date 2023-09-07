Indiana WIC to change infant formula in October

INDIANA — The Indiana Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program will be offering a different brand of infant formula for its participants starting in October.

WIC clients will need to transition from Gerber formula to Enfamil products beginning Oct. 1. This change will impact over 24,000 clients.

Due to different timeframes for WIC benefit periods, some clients may still have Gerber benefits through the end of Oct.

State WIC staff say they will continue to partner directly with grocery and pharmacy vendors to ensure both Gerber and Enfamil products are available from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.

“Our WIC team is prepared to help all impacted families through this transition with support, guidance, and resources. WIC Nutritionists in our clinics will ensure that all babies whose infant formula is transitioning will still receive the same level of benefits and nutrition,” said Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC, which is administered by the Indiana Department of Health.

Any WIC client who has questions are advised to check the INWIC Mobile App or ask their local WIC clinic.