Indiana woman helping bring America’s 250th birthday float to life in the Rose Parade

An Indiana native is getting a hands-on role in one of the year’s most high-profile celebrations, the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Jill Fewell, Regent of the Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Indianapolis' Patriot of the Year, has been invited to help build the America250 float.

"It has been an incredible opportunity to see, feel and touch the America250 float," Fewell said.

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, also known as America250, created the float in honor of the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

"As we enter 2026, America's 250th Birthday will help citizens reflect on our great American Patriot Ancestors who lost their lives and fortunes gaining independence from England," Fewell said.

Fewell says America250 Commissioner Lynn Young extended a personal invitation for her to volunteer inside the Fiesta Productions Float Barn. She has spent hours gluing flowers and botanicals to the intricate design, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to contribute to a national celebration.

Fewell believes the float itself will be a showstopper. A massive 35-foot eagle at the back is set on hydraulics, soaring high above the crowd. Three eagles along the float will flap their wings, screech, and move in perfect time with synchronized patriotic music, creating a vivid tribute to the country’s history and spirit.

Fewell’s work on the float adds another Indiana connection to the Rose Parade, alongside the Brownsburg High School marching band, which will also be performing in Pasadena.

"The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate our legacy as we showcase American Patriotism symbolized with this incredible Rose Parade float. We honor the United States Semiquincentennial with great pride," Fewell said.