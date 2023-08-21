Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Vukovich dies at 79

INDIANAPOLIS — Bill Vukovich II, the 1968 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and member of one of the most prominent families in racing, died on Monday at 79.

The Vukovichs were one of five families to have three generations of drivers compete in the Indianapolis 500. Vukovich's father, Bill Vukovich was a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner. His son, Billy Vukovich III was a fellow Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

According to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the California native Vukovich made 12 starts in the 500 between 1968 and 1980. Vukovich's best time was in 1973, which started a three-year successful streak for the racer. In 1974, he finished third and in 1975, he finished sixth.

Vukovich was also a longtime standout INDYCAR SERIES driver, with 158 career starts and 85 top-10 finishes between 1965 and 1982.

Additionally, he earned 23 USAC National Midget victories during his career and was enshrined into the the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 1998, joining his father.

Motorsports brought much success to the Vukovich's, but also took a tragic toll on the family. His father, Bill Vukovich, died from injuries suffered in an accident while leading the 1955 Indianapolis 500 as he aimed to win the race for a third consecutive year. Bill Vukovich II’s son, 1988 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Billy Vukovich III, also suffered fatal injuries during practice for a sprint car race in November 1990 at Bakersfield, California.

