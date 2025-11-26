Indianapolis airport prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel after record October

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is gearing up for a busy Thanksgiving travel period after setting a new passenger record in October with more than one million travelers.

TSA officials expect approximately 108,000 travelers to fly out of Indianapolis between November 25 and December 1, with Wednesday projected to be one of the heaviest travel days at 16,300 departures.

"Then immediately following Thanksgiving, that Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning are going to be extremely busy. Sunday will be the busiest day here in Indianapolis," said Aaron Batt with the Indianapolis International Airport.

TSA anticipates more than 20,000 people will depart from Indianapolis on Sunday morning, compared to an average day of about 16,000 departures.

Travelers like Brian and Anne Adams, who were heading to Baltimore to visit their son and daughter, found Tuesday's travel relatively smooth.

"It was easy. Checked in early, we had no problem at all. Of course, it's Tuesday. I think tomorrow will be worse," Anne Adams said.

Airport officials recommend arriving two hours before departure during peak travel times, which occur from 5 a.m.-7 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Indianapolis International Airport.

"This airport's the best airport from my perspective. Well, security, there's never a line. I mean, it's always a short line. It's always easy in and out," said traveler Joe Grzegorzewski.

In order to get through security, TSA provided these reminders:



Passengers no longer need to remove shoes during screening

Solid foods like pies, cookies and other baked goods are permitted through checkpoints

Liquid restrictions remain in place

Put cellphones and other items in your carry-on instead of the bin to move through faster

"We always tell people if you can spray it, pour it, spread it, it's probably a liquid. You probably need to put it in your checked baggage," Batt said.

Travelers without Real ID-compliant identification can still pass through security, but should allow an extra 30 minutes for additional screening and validation procedures.