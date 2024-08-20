Indianapolis Airport reports record-breaking traffic in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The numbers are in, and the Indianapolis Airport Authority is reporting record-breaking passenger traffic for the first half of 2024.

According to reports, more than 5.2 million people traveled through the Indianapolis International Airport from January through June.

“First and second quarter data show us that we’re tracking at 10-percent higher in passenger travel than in 2023 and 2019,” said Mario Rodriguez, IAA executive director. “In fact, five out of the 10 busiest days in the airport’s history have occurred in 2024 so far, and four were from 2023.”

At the beginning of the year, much of the traffic was driven by the NBA All-Star game in February and a busy Spring Break travel season.

The airport says March 2024 was IND's busiest month of all time, with a total of 967,597 passengers.

May kicked off the summer travel season with a 12 percent increase in traffic compared to 2023. More than 967,360 passengers made it the second-busiest month of all time. The days surrounding the Indianapolis 500 had the most traffic.

However, June takes IND's busiest-month ever title, with 995,139 total passengers. The numbers were boosted by the Olympic hopefuls and swimming fans that visited for the Olympic Swim Trials.

The top three busiest months of all time at IND are now June, March, and May 2024.

“We’re confident the Indy airport will hit double digits with a record 10 million total passengers for the year,” said Rodriguez. “The real question is when it will happen.”

Indy airport officials say they are preparing for another record-breaking Fall Break travel season and holiday travel to cap off 2024.

