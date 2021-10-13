Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking community to 'fall in love' with a shelter pet during adoption events

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hoping to find "furever" homes for as many pets as possible during their upcoming Pup-Kin Patch adoption events!

During the event, taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Saturday Oct. 16, Sunday Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 5:00 p.m. each day, there will be dogs hanging out in the outdoor dog runs to meet adopters. Cat adoptions will be taking place inside the shelter.

Adoptions are free and you don't need to make an appointment. To see all the adoptable animals the shelter has to offer, and to fill out an adoption application, click here.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is located at 2600 S. Harding St. Indianapolis, IN 46221.