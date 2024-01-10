Indianapolis animal hospital opens new affordable surgery center for pets

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis animal hospital has now opened a new, low-cost surgery center to help central Indiana pet owners, rescues and shelters.

Noah’s Animal Hospitals opened the surgery center, located at 3825 W. Washington St., on Jan. 2. Their goal is to reduce the number of pets euthanized for fixable issues by offering more access to affordable surgical care.

All Pet Low Cost Surgery Center will provide a range of surgical services, including the following:



Small mass removals

Laceration repairs

Fracture repairs

Foreign body removal

C-sections

Limb amputations

ACL repairs

“As Central Indiana pet owners know, Noah’s is dedicated to providing high quality veterinary care to everyone — including pets currently in rescues and shelters,” Dr. Mike Thomas, President & CEO of Noah’s Animal Hospitals, said. “These organizations sometimes have to wait to provide a pet in their care with the surgery they need, due to financial constraints. Our hope is that by offering low-cost surgical options, they can help more animals find homes quicker.”

All Pet Low Cost Surgery Center is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the center, click here.