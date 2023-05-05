Indianapolis auto shop catches fire, sets off 'large amount' of fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy black smoke filled the air after a fire broke out in an auto shop that housed a ‘large supply of fireworks’ Friday morning.

A fire broke out in an auto shop at LM Garage, located at 3435 S. Post Rd., at 8:56 a.m. on May 5. Employees of the shop arrived at work to find fire inside the building.

When firefighters arrived, they were informed the building also housed a large supply of fireworks. Soon after, the fireworks sounded off.

IFD says the garage portion of the building collapsed. Crews battled the fire and got it under control in a little over an hour.

According to IFD, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

