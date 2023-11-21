Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association hosts annual Thanksgiving giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, lines of people waited in the rain at the northeast side Indianapolis fire station on 46th St.

Indianapolis Black Firefighters Associated hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The association says it's thankful to be able to help the community in this way.

"This is our 8th annual Thanksgiving food giveaway with the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association. This is one of our biggest events every year," said Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association President Corey Floyd. "we have over 400 hams and turkeys today, they have yams, they have butter, they have milk, carrots, they have all the fixings, everything you can think of that you need for a great holiday meal."

The City of Indianapolis donated 400 turkeys and hams for the event. Gleaners was also on-site passing out food, hygiene products and other goods.

"We are here to empower and educate and to give back. We grew up in this neighborhood and we want to make sure we stay an important vital piece of this community," said association Vice President Tracy Graham.

Firefighters across the city, as well as Colts players and many more attended the event, all with a goal to make sure the community is taken care of during the holidays.

