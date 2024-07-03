Indianapolis BMV branch set to close in August

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches in Indianapolis will soon close for good.

The final day of operation for the 1440 Madison Avenue branch on the city's south side will be Friday, August 30.

“The decision to close Madison Ave. came after a thorough review of feedback received from area residents, as well as an assessment of branch activity over the past several years,” said Commissioner Hoage.

According to a release, staff from this location will be reassigned to nearby locations including Indy South located at 3919 Madison Ave.

With multiple other BMV locations nearby, and feedback from area residents, the decision was made to the close the location.

“With the Indy South branch just three miles away, residents have the option to conduct business at a location offering more customer service stations, testing stations, and BMV Connect kiosks," Hoage said.

Other nearby locatons (within nine-miles) are Beech Grove, Midtown and Indy West.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk visit in.gov/BMV.

