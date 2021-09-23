Indianapolis boy finalist in mullet contest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis boy is celebrating taking care of business in the front by placing in the top 25 in a national contest.

Greyson Reynolds is having a party in the back after being selected as a judge's choice finalist in the USA Mullet Championships.

Greyson has been growing his mullet for about a year and a half, but it wasn't originally for the contest.

"We found it maybe three months after. My mom felt like wow, my kid has a mullet so why don't we put him in the contest? That's when this all started," he said.

Sarah Reynolds, Greyson's mom, came across the contest on Facebook.

"We've just been growing it since March of last year ... it's been fun watching him grow it and getting fun pictures after he gets it cut. He really likes it," Sarah said. "This is all him."

Greyson has no plans to cut his mullet and says he likes how his hair blows in the wind. He also gave tips for what makes a good mullet.

"It has to be short on the side but kinda short in the front, but then it has to be long and it has to be long in the back and that would make some mullets," Greyson said. "It keeps my neck warm in the winter.

Greyson says seeing the votes he gets in the contest makes him feel special.

The final round of voting begins October 5 at mulletchamp.com .