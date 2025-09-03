Indianapolis Boys & Girls Clubs extend hours to combat teen violence as school year begins

INDIANAPOLIS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are launching their 132nd year of violence reduction programming with extended hours and free registration for teens as the new school year begins.

The five clubs in the community provide safe spaces for children during critical after-school hours, with an increased focus on teenagers due to recent violence in Indianapolis and students returning to school.

"I'm not over exaggerating, we know, we recognize that we really do save young folks' lives. They're not out getting in trouble, they're coming into a safe place where there's an adult that's there to assist them with whatever is going on in their lives," said Maggie A Lewis, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

The clubs are extending weekday hours until 9 p.m. for teens and waiving registration fees to provide more support during this critical time.

Every day after school, Eddison Kirk looks forward to coming to the Wheeler Dowe Boys and Girls Club.

"There's a lot of people who can help support you, and there's a lot of people that you can make friends with, and there's a lot of kind people here. They're really healthy relationships. I know that my friends can help me when I'm feeling sad or mad or I need to calm down," Kirk said.

Club leaders aim to provide a safe and fun environment with a variety of programs to support young people ages five to 18.

"We do art, we have an hour where they can help us to do homework and learn, and then we go to the gym and we have karate that I really like," Kirk said.

The clubs also serve as "evening reporting centers," an alternative to detention with the juvenile court system that provides structured programming.

"We're making sure they get to school, they get food, they get homework help and we're making sure that they're in a position to forget about what they've done in the past and look towards a promising future that's been something that we've been kind of really making sure that we focus on to tackle that teen violence that's plaguing the city right now," said Pam Lozano, director of development for Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

John Kirk, Eddison's dad, feels at peace knowing he can finish his work day knowing all three of his kids are in a safe place.

"If they were out on the streets and playing around, and there's always components you can't control... they're here with their friends. There's always an adult here. They're able to step in and make sure that there isn't trouble happening. And if there is, they can immediately be taken care of," Kirk said.

"I think that the programs that they offer also give stability to everybody," Kirk said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs after-school programming costs $25 for the entire school year and $50 for the summer. Registration is currently free for teens.