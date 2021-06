INDIANAPOLIS — Hamburger loving Hoosiers have the chance to try a variety of burgers across the city during Indianapolis Burger Week.

Nearly 20 restaurants are participating, and each restaurant will offer a burger for $6.

Organizers say "Burger Week will draw hardcore burger fanatics and people that can appreciate a good hearty meal."

There will be a passport visitors can get stamped for a chance to win prizes.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, click here.