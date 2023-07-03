Indianapolis Burger week returns with $7 burgers

INDIANAPOLIS — Burger lovers will 'relish' later this month during Indianapolis Burger Week.
From July 17-23 select restaurants in Indy will serve $7 burgers.
A handful of participating restaurants have already been announced, including:
- 5th Ave Bar and Grill, 423 Main St, Beech Grove
- Barbecue & Bourbon on Main, 1414 Main St, Speedway
- Brother's Bar & Grill Broad Ripple, 910 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis
- Brother's Bar & Grill Downtown, 255 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis
- Drake's, 3740 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis
- Ellison Brewing, 501 Madison Ave, Indianapolis
- HopCat, 6280 N College Ave, Indianapolis
- LouVino, 530 Massachusetts Ave. #140, Indianapolis
- LouVino, 8626 E 116th St, Fishers
- Macaron Bar, 425 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis,
- Oasis Diner, 405 W. Main St., Plainfield
- Pier 48, 130 S. Pennsylvania St., Suite B, Indianapolis
- Severin Bar, 40 West Jackson Place, Indianapolis,
- Slapfish, 345 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis
- Spartan Gaming Lounge, South Meridian Street, Indianapolis,
If you go to the Indianapolis Burger Week website, you can view a full list of participating restaurants and the burger options available.
It is also recommended to download the official Burger Week app for a guide on participating locations throughout the week. You will also be eligible for a special grand prize drawing if you check into at least 4 of the restaurants.