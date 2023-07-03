Indianapolis Burger week returns with $7 burgers

INDIANAPOLIS — Burger lovers will 'relish' later this month during Indianapolis Burger Week.

From July 17-23 select restaurants in Indy will serve $7 burgers.

A handful of participating restaurants have already been announced, including:

If you go to the Indianapolis Burger Week website, you can view a full list of participating restaurants and the burger options available.

It is also recommended to download the official Burger Week app for a guide on participating locations throughout the week. You will also be eligible for a special grand prize drawing if you check into at least 4 of the restaurants.