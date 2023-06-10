Indianapolis celebrates Pride Month with Indy Pride Festival

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV

The city of Indianapolis celebrated Pride Month with the 2023 Indy Pride Festival.

Photo by: WRTV