Indianapolis celebrates ten years of Popcon

INDIANAPOLIS — Where can you find Spider-man, Naruto and Yoda all in one place? — The only right answer is Popcon 2023.

Indy's pop culture and comic convention celebrated its 10th anniversary and kicked off a weekend of festivities at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday .

At popcon, you'll run into all your favorite characters from a wide variety of interests - whether from a game, movie, show or comic.

WRTV

"It's a place where people can be themselves- or whatever they want to be," according to the Co-founder and Co Owner Carl Doninger.

WRTV

Over the last 10 years, Popcon has brought pop culture to downtown Indianapolis.

“Every year their event attracts more and more local and out-of-state customers. It is one of the first locally grown events in which we’ve invested a lot of time and resources, and the results have been very rewarding,” Capital Improvement Board Executive Director Andy Mallon said.

According to organizers, this year Popcon added more activities and games, such as the Ultimate Cosplay Championships and a "massive" free to the public gaming hall.

The convention will take place through Sunday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the door.

