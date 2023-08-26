Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indianapolis celebrates ten years of Popcon

avatar popcon.PNG
anime popcon.PNG
couple popcon.PNG
scary popcon.PNG
cute popcon.PNG
Posted at 10:53 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 11:47:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Where can you find Spider-man, Naruto and Yoda all in one place? — The only right answer is Popcon 2023.

Indy's pop culture and comic convention celebrated its 10th anniversary and kicked off a weekend of festivities at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday .

At popcon, you'll run into all your favorite characters from a wide variety of interests - whether from a game, movie, show or comic.

anime popcon.PNG

"It's a place where people can be themselves- or whatever they want to be," according to the Co-founder and Co Owner Carl Doninger.

couple popcon.PNG

Over the last 10 years, Popcon has brought pop culture to downtown Indianapolis.

“Every year their event attracts more and more local and out-of-state customers. It is one of the first locally grown events in which we’ve invested a lot of time and resources, and the results have been very rewarding,” Capital Improvement Board Executive Director Andy Mallon said.

According to organizers, this year Popcon added more activities and games, such as the Ultimate Cosplay Championships and a "massive" free to the public gaming hall.

The convention will take place through Sunday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the door.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE