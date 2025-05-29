Indianapolis center offers 24/7 support for mental health and addiction recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, the Assessment and Intervention Center in Indianapolis reaffirmed its commitment to assist those struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the facility aims to provide support to individuals in crisis.

WRTV WRTV

"I remember I slept here,” said Dwayne Miller, a former visitor who credits the center with helping him achieve sobriety three years ago. “I liked this bed because it was blocked off from the wall; I could turn this way and I could keep the light out of my face.”

WRTV WRTV

Miller battled a crack cocaine addiction for more than 30 years and visited the Assessment and Intervention Center three times before he successfully got sober.

“I was tired of being called stupid, dumb and all of these other kinds of names,” Miller said. “I knew I was better than that deep inside, but my disease just wouldn't let me search it out.”

WRTV WRTV

Today, Miller is three years sober and has recently graduated with his bachelor's degree. His new goal is to become a licensed addiction and mental health care counselor, a path supported by the center that helped connect him to a recovery program.

"A lot of times, clients come back and say, ‘I am so embarrassed. I shouldn't have left.’ It doesn't matter; that is what we are here for,” said Debra Carroll, Resource Coordinator at the Assessment and Intervention Center. “If you need to come back a second and third time, that’s what we are here for. We are trying to help you help yourself.”

WRTV WRTV

Since its opening in 2020, referral rates at the facility have steadily increased. Last year, more than 50% of clients were referred to a recovery program.

“Without this place, I would probably be deceased by now, just to be honest with you,” Miller added.

“Just come and get help; don't be ashamed,” he said. “You are not the only person going through this.”

WRTV WRTV

Located on the campus of the Criminal Justice Center, the Assessment and Intervention Center welcomes anyone seeking assistance, regardless of background or insurance coverage. The center is dedicated to providing support to anyone in need.

For more information, click here.