Indianapolis Central Library to reopen Monday after glass panel removal

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library's Central Library will reopen to the public Monday after crews successfully removed a broken glass panel from the building's atrium.

The library will resume normal operations at 10 a.m. April 13.

Visitors should expect to see a temporary containment wall and scaffolding in the atrium, the library said. The safety structures will remain in place to support installation of a replacement glass panel.

Central Library will close again temporarily once the replacement glass arrives. The closure will last about one week for installation. Library officials will announce specific dates once confirmed.

The library has been closed since February 22. Staff discovered the fractured interior glass panel that day. The 500-pound glass panel was located 50 feet above the atrium floor.

Indianapolis Central Library The 500-pound glass panel is located 50-feet above the Atrium floor.

The cause of the glass fracture has not been determined.

Central Library will host a special welcome-back event Sunday evening before reopening. The after-hours art event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. April 12.

The "Meet the Artists" exhibit is celebrating its 38th year. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public.

Guests can meet the 2026 featured artists, authors and designers. They can explore the exhibit and purchase original works including art, fashion, jewelry, hats and books.

Library staff thanked the public for patience and understanding during the closure.