Indianapolis Children's Museum once again ranked No. 1 in the country

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has once again been ranked the number one children's museum in the country.

According toUSAToday/10 Best, the museum consistently stands out as the pinnacle of family-friendly entertainment and education, earning it a first place ranking.

“We have a true commitment to hands-on learning, where children and their families immerse themselves in interactive exhibits with real artifacts that ignite their imaginations and show them, they can do anything and be anything they want to be,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The museum has big plans in 2024.

It will host an array of events throughout the year, including upcoming exhibits: Emotions at Play, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, and Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibit.

In April, the museum plans to celebrate the solar eclipse with an Eclipse Extravaganza.

For more information about The Children's Museum, visit www.childrensmuseum.org.