Indianapolis City-County Council considering proposal to curb backyard breeding

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is overcrowded.

"There's over 200 available adoptable dogs at the shelter right now," said Chris Roberson, a volunteer.

There's also not enough room for all of those dogs. Roberson says in the two years he's worked at the shelter, they've consistently been operating in crisis mode.

"Meaning that people have to make appointments to surrender a dog, the ACO's are overwhelmed with calls from the community about loose dogs, and just dog issues in general," said Roberson.

"We probably get 30 to 100 messages, emails, texts, calls a day just saying, 'Hey we found this dog' or 'I have this dog,'" said Laurie Collins, the founder of Lucci's House Bully Rescue.

Collins says she often gets calls from IACS to take dogs in. Collins and Roberson say one of the biggest contributing factors is backyard breeding.

"They just breed their dogs over and over again," said Collins.

The Indianapolis City- County Council is now taking a look at restrictions for backyard breeders.

The ordinance would require dog or cat owners to register any animals that aren't spayed or neutered in a database maintained by IACS. They also have to agree to annual vet exams.

The proposal would also require Marion County residents with a litter of puppies to report to IACS to make sure the dogs get all their proper vaccinations and are microchipped.

"We're not punishing you guys, we just want to make sure that you have the information," said Councilor Nick Roberts, who represents District 4. "It's a lot more affordable to get a small spay or neuter than have a whole liter of puppies."

Roberson and Collins say it's a first step in a longer process.

"I want Indianapolis to be known for how we treat animals," said Roberson.

The ordinance does not apply to commercial backyard breeders.

The proposal has it's first reading at Monday's City-County Council meeting.

More information can be found here.

