Indianapolis City-County Council introduce proposal aimed at improving the city’s snow removal plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, the City-County Council is introducing a proposal that could change the way the City of Indianapolis plows streets following a snowstorm.

“I would just like the road to be plowed once during the snowstorm. I know they are busy on the interstates, but this is way after the interstates were clear, the surrounding areas were clear, but nobody ever came through here,” Bret Boruff said.

The city says the proposal comes after last month, where residents dealt withunplowed streetswhich disrupted daily life and even prevented trash collection for weeks. The goal the city says is to have a better plan in place for clearing residential streets in future storms.

“People pay taxes for a reason and when you don’t receive services for your tax dollars, no wonder why people are leaving our city,” Councilor Joshua Bain told WRTV.

Councilor Jared Evans tells WRTV that the goal is to improve coordination, allocate resources more effectively, and enhance communication so that all neighborhoods remain accessible and essential services continue without disruption.

“I would like to see us go back to some sort of 6-inch model, but we are going to lower that threshold,” Councilor Bain added.

The city-county council meeting starts Monday night at 7 p.m. City-County Councilors tell WRTV that the full proposal is still being worked on.

