Indianapolis closing a portion of Georgia Street for NCAA Tournament events

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is closing a portion of Georgia Street beginning Friday for NCAA Tournament-related events.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews will begin placing water barriers at 8 a.m. Friday and should be complete by the end of the day. Contractors will be power washing the street and completing other various maintenance improvement projects through March 8.

Georgia Street, between Pennsylvania Street and Capitol Avenue, will be closed through April 5 for the tournament-related events. Cross-traffic will be maintained on Illinois and Meridian streets as well as a detour to a public parking garage between Illinois and Meridian streets, Indy DPW said.

According to the city, businesses along Georgia Street were notified of the closure and restaurants were given the opportunity to expand their dining space into the public right-of-way.

Officers will be on hand to ensure the safety of pedestrians and restaurant patrons. Signage will also be placed along the corridor reminding pedestrians to wear masks and stay socially distanced.