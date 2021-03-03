Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonard launches Maniac Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts player Darius Leonard is giving back to the community by launching a new nonprofit focused on education and wellness.

It's called the Maniac Foundation. And through this platform, the All-Pro player is dedicating himself to Indianapolis and Lake View, South Carolina families who are in need and also to charities.

The foundation will offer children's health and wellness programs, provide resources for families in need, and have designed an educational program titled Math Maniacs that encourages kids to fall in love with crunching numbers.

Leonard says now is the time to give back to the communities that gave so much to him.

“Indianapolis has been my home for the past three years – this community has given me so much and I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to give back,” Leonard states. “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of the Maniac Foundation and look forward to the impact we will be able to make in Indianapolis and my hometown, Lake View, SC.”

Leonard excelled as a student-athlete at Lake View High School in South Carolina before graduating from South Carolina State University. The Colts drafted him in 2018 where he has started all of his games for the past three seasons.

Leonard most recently became a face to the Colts mental health campaign, "Kicking the Stigma," which launched in December. The linebacker shares how mental illness has impacted his life and what it means to not give up on mental health.

