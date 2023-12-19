Indianapolis Colts host 'Shop with a Colt' to give back to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts players looking to be excellent on the field and in their community are giving back to Hoosiers.

On Monday, The Indianapolis colts and Meijer hosted two holiday shopping events where young people from Indy got to "Shop with a Colt."

First, Colts team captain Zaire Franklin hosted kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis for a special shopping experience where families could pick out toys, clothes, and gifts.

He also donated funds for families that grew up like him.

"I just remember what it was like to be a young kid and just wishing you could get a bunch of things for Christmas. My parents was doing everything they could to provide for me and put a roof over my head and food on my table," Franklin said.

The second event of the night was for the "Dream alive mentoring program." Youth shopped alongside Colts players, cheerleaders and Mascot Blue and each child and family received a $200 Meijer gift card.