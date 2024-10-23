Indianapolis Colts players serve students meals at school to promote healthy eating, fight food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts took a day off from work on the field to be sure kids around the city have access to healthy meals in schools.

The Colts joined the Patachou Foundation to serve made-from-scratch meals to kids at Adelante Schools’ Emma Donnan Campus.

The players helped with meal prepping and served the students their lunches before hanging out with them while they ate.

“It’s a cool thing for these kids to see NFL players interact with them and have that one-on-one personal touch to it,” Colts running back Evan Hull said. “They see us on TV all the time so for them to actually get to see us in person and see that we’re real people, that’s pretty cool.”

It’s the result of a $1 million gift from the Colts to support the Patachou Foundation. Their goal is to transform school kitchens into places where kids can get home-cooked meals on a daily basis.

“I think they’re trying to teach us to be grateful for what we have,” fifth-grader Courtney Baldwin said. “Some kids don’t have gourmet meals or a lot of chefs in the kitchen and it’s teaching us to be grateful for what we have at our school.”

Circle City Prep on the far east side of Indianapolis and Purdue Polytechnic High School are also a part of the partnership.