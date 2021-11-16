Indianapolis community leader loses everything after home destroyed by fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leader, Derris "Dee" Ross and his wife, Claudia, are picking up the pieces after a tragic fire destroyed their home on November 5, and killed their beloved dog, Prince.

The occupant of the 3161 N Kenwood house told #IFD firefighters that he arrived home to find his house ablaze and that his dog, a golden doodle named Prince, was still inside. Despite locating the animal and firefighters best efforts at resuscitation, the dog did not survive. pic.twitter.com/khKNDre1ns — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) November 5, 2021

According to a GoFundMe that has been organized up for the couple, the newlyweds are both familiar faces to the City of Indianapolis because of all the work they do in the communities around Indianapolis and South Bend.

Dee also founded The Ross Foundation, a nonprofit that addresses the problems the Indianapolis community faces such as crime, poverty, fair housing, and bridging the gap between resources and services. Aside from that, he also suffers from two chronic lung diseases and lupus, and all of his medications and medical devices were lost in the fire.

But despite losing everything, he is still planning his annual Thanksgiving giveaway, as he mentioned in a Facebook post.

The proceeds for their GoFundMe will be used to offset the costs the couple is currently facing, as well as help them get back on track after such a traumatic event.